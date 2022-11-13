Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Argus

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Argus from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GILD opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,280,000 after purchasing an additional 186,332 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 55,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 113,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

