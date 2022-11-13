Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 40,466.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.