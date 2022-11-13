Glenview Trust Co Has $1.03 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.0% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of GD opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

