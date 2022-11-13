Glenview Trust Co Has $396,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,392.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 860,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 826,416 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,122.3% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IEFA opened at $61.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.