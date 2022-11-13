Glenview Trust Co Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.39.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.