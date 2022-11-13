Glenview Trust Co Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38,607 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $8,484,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

NFLX opened at $290.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

