Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 623,571 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.