Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,186.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 664,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Trading Up 5.3 %

Global Self Storage Company Profile

NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,969. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.