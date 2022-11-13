Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Update

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the October 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Sun Education Group alerts:

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSUN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. 592,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65. Golden Sun Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.