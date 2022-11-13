Goldfinch (GFI) Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003821 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $307,706.64 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00585987 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,074.87 or 0.30523135 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,870,032,706.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,266,457 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

