Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

GHIX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,976. Gores Holdings IX has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $2,445,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.