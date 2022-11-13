Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 247,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 13,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,802. The firm has a market cap of $253.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -2.46. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
About Gracell Biotechnologies
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
