Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 247,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 13,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,802. The firm has a market cap of $253.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -2.46. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 783,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 238,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

