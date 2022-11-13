Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Gray Television Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of GTN opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

