Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,602,300 shares, an increase of 99.9% from the October 15th total of 1,302,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,862,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,840,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,115. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

