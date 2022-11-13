Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

