Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.30.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday.

CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

