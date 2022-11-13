Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

