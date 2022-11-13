Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Update

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock remained flat at $18.55 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 646. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCAAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.