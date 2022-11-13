H2O DAO (H2O) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $66.84 million and $184,942.32 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

