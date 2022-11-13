Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.4 days.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

Shares of HDIUF opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDIUF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

