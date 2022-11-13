Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.4 days.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance
Shares of HDIUF opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $38.94.
Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
