HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Evolus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Insider Activity at Evolus

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $61,289.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,297,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,315,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $61,289.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,297,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,315,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hayman acquired 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $92,208.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,208.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and have sold 95,148 shares valued at $969,967. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolus Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Evolus by 50.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Evolus by 28.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 256,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

