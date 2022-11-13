HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Evolus Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.
Insider Activity at Evolus
In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $61,289.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,297,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,315,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $61,289.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,297,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,315,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hayman acquired 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $92,208.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,208.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and have sold 95,148 shares valued at $969,967. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
