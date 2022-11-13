HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HCM Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCMA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 500,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. HCM Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of HCM Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCMA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,121,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,970,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,860,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,478,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

