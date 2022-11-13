Head-To-Head Comparison: Direct Digital (DRCT) and Its Competitors

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Direct Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Direct Digital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Digital Competitors 101 400 586 7 2.46

Direct Digital currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 76.70%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 93.84%. Given Direct Digital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Direct Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 134.63% 7.04% Direct Digital Competitors -16.17% -36.77% -1.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million -$1.51 million -0.06 Direct Digital Competitors $1.30 billion $559.00 million 4.66

Direct Digital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Direct Digital peers beat Direct Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

