Head-To-Head Survey: BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) & Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO)

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment $46.24 million 5.98 $66.49 million $0.21 18.14 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 27.10 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BlackRock Capital Investment and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment 28.73% 7.67% 4.54% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -167.39% -111.21% -85.37%

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

(Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.