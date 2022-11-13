Head-To-Head Survey: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Umpqua and Catalyst Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 3 0 0 2.00 Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.74%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 26.65% 14.10% 1.18% Catalyst Bancorp 1.23% 0.11% 0.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and Catalyst Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.32 billion 3.41 $420.30 million $1.58 13.12 Catalyst Bancorp $10.32 million 6.63 $1.93 million $0.03 431.48

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Umpqua beats Catalyst Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade finance, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management products. In addition, the company offers loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company serves high net worth individuals and families, select non-profits, and professional services firms. As of December 31, 2021, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 234 locations, including 202 store locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada; and operated 28 facilities for the purpose of administrative and other functions, such as back-office support, of which two are owned and 26 are leased. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

