Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

HTLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Heartland Express stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 353.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

