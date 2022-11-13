Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.91 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. Hedera has a total market cap of $927.12 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00078428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00065219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023125 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04605427 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $29,144,482.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.