Hedera Trading 23.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $874.29 million and $32.13 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00078668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023972 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04770101 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $17,245,566.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.