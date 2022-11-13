Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) PT Lowered to €49.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €52.00 ($52.00) to €49.00 ($49.00) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($71.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($68.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €63.00 ($63.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

HENKY opened at $16.13 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

