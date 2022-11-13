Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 7.18. Heska has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $189.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Heska by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Heska by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Heska by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

