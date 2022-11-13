Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.18 million-$230.72 million.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,234. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.61 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.