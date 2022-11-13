HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

HireRight Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireRight Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in HireRight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HireRight by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HireRight by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 84,025 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

