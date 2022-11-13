HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Shares of HMNF stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. HMN Financial has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $102.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

