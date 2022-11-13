Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives GBX 157 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 157 ($1.81).

HOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.04) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.13) to GBX 180 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.61) to GBX 110 ($1.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

HOC stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £352.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,370.00. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 50.40 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.68 ($2.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.31.

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

About Hochschild Mining

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 85.12%.

(Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.