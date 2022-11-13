Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Home Capital Group from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Home Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$27.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.50. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.82 and a 1-year high of C$45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Home Capital Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,562.80.

About Home Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

