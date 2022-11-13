Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) PT Lowered to $6.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of HNST opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 7,403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $27,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,266,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,314 shares of company stock valued at $204,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

