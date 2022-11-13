Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 126.4% in October

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the October 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Shares of HKXCY stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

