HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard Sells 83,000 Shares

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Francois Rivard sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$23,281.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,460,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$409,740.38.
HPQ Silicon Price Performance
Shares of CVE:HPQ traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 297,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.30 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73.
About HPQ Silicon
