HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 585 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($6.74) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 675 ($7.77) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.45) to GBX 625 ($7.20) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.61) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a GBX 780 ($8.98) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 639.36 ($7.36).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 471 ($5.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 485.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 905.77. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.53).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($215,579.07).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

