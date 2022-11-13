Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Nomura

Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HHUSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hua Hong Semiconductor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Hua Hong Semiconductor alerts:

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor stock opened at 2.90 on Friday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 1 year low of 2.90 and a 1 year high of 3.67.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Hong Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.