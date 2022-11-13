Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HGTXU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 54.06%. This is an increase from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.