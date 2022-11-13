Humanscape (HUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.01 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $66.01 million and $4.58 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00581868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,013.59 or 0.30308581 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.