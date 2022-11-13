Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

