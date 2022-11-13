Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 6,950 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 231.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco Trading Down 1.3 %

Watsco Announces Dividend

Shares of WSO opened at $277.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.38. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

