Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $398,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 667,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 586,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 4.1 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $522.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $487.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.