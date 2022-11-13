Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $199.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

