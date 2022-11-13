Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 235,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim cut their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $111.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $179.40.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

