Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,559 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

