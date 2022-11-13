Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 34,827 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 248.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 77,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $178.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $183.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

