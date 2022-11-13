Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,769 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 117,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227,556 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

